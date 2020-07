Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities

Large COMMERCIAL building beside Sheriffs Dept downtown Landis - Large open COMMERCIAL building over 2000 sq ft located across railroad tracks, beside the rowan county sheriffs dept in downtown Landis. Unit has central air ducted throughout unit and a single bath with all hardwood floors. Owner is open to modification depending on needs.



Please call Overcash Real Estate @ 704-938-8060 to view property



(RLNE3269748)