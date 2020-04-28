8054 Mountain Shore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool table bbq/grill

Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details. Ideal for corporate relocation, business travelers or group who needs a fully furnished place for up to 90 days - all utilities included! Very quiet and peaceful location, great access to Denver while also 5 minutes from the Sherrills Ford Publix. Enjoy the flexible layout across this 2.5 floor 3 bedroom, 4 full bath home. Listed as 3 bedroom due to size of septic but provides flexible sleeping options with a 4th sleeping area or office space on the upper level. Home includes great amenities including pool table, fire pit, covered lakeside deck, Smart TV's, propane grill, a well stocked kitchen, private dock, 2 additional kitchens/entertaining bars on lower and upper levels plus much more! Sales tax required on all stays less than 90 days. Pets may be considered. $50 Non refundable application fee required.