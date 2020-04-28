All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

8054 Mountain Shore Drive

8054 Mountain Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8054 Mountain Shore Drive, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28673

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
Price quoted is for a 30 day rental until April 1st, 2020. Property is a short term rental and is available for shorter rental period than 30 days - contact agent for more details. Ideal for corporate relocation, business travelers or group who needs a fully furnished place for up to 90 days - all utilities included! Very quiet and peaceful location, great access to Denver while also 5 minutes from the Sherrills Ford Publix. Enjoy the flexible layout across this 2.5 floor 3 bedroom, 4 full bath home. Listed as 3 bedroom due to size of septic but provides flexible sleeping options with a 4th sleeping area or office space on the upper level. Home includes great amenities including pool table, fire pit, covered lakeside deck, Smart TV's, propane grill, a well stocked kitchen, private dock, 2 additional kitchens/entertaining bars on lower and upper levels plus much more! Sales tax required on all stays less than 90 days. Pets may be considered. $50 Non refundable application fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive have any available units?
8054 Mountain Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive have?
Some of 8054 Mountain Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8054 Mountain Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8054 Mountain Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8054 Mountain Shore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8054 Mountain Shore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8054 Mountain Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8054 Mountain Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 8054 Mountain Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 8054 Mountain Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8054 Mountain Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8054 Mountain Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8054 Mountain Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

