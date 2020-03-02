4678 Kiser Island Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Waterfront! Lake Norman Corporate Housing - Property Id: 198132



If you are seeking PEACE and SERENITY to rejuvenate and recharge, this vacation rental or corporate housing is for you!

This is not just another sweet spot on Lake Norman, but being on a three-mile island -peninsula, it is place where you can hear nature speak and hear yourself think. The sunsets from the CAUSEWAY, just a few yards down the quiet road, are spectacular. Being on the main channel, it offers deep water and breathtaking views. Don't forget your fishing COUPLES GETAWAY!!! I actually PREFER monthly and corporate housing guests.

pole!

Recharge! Revitalize! Renew!



Enjoy your morning coffee on the deck that is frequently a landing spot for herons. Although tucked away on this peaceful island, you are only a few miles from the shopping area of Mooresville. The lovely city of Charlotte is only 30 miles so you get the best of all worlds. Kiser Island is just six miles to I-77.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198132

Property Id 198132



(RLNE5444202)