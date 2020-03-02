All apartments in Lake Norman of Catawba
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

4678 Kiser Island Rd

4678 Kiser Island Road · No Longer Available
Location

4678 Kiser Island Road, Lake Norman of Catawba, NC 28682

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Waterfront! Lake Norman Corporate Housing - Property Id: 198132

If you are seeking PEACE and SERENITY to rejuvenate and recharge, this vacation rental or corporate housing is for you!
This is not just another sweet spot on Lake Norman, but being on a three-mile island -peninsula, it is place where you can hear nature speak and hear yourself think. The sunsets from the CAUSEWAY, just a few yards down the quiet road, are spectacular. Being on the main channel, it offers deep water and breathtaking views. Don't forget your fishing COUPLES GETAWAY!!! I actually PREFER monthly and corporate housing guests.
pole!
Recharge! Revitalize! Renew!

Enjoy your morning coffee on the deck that is frequently a landing spot for herons. Although tucked away on this peaceful island, you are only a few miles from the shopping area of Mooresville. The lovely city of Charlotte is only 30 miles so you get the best of all worlds. Kiser Island is just six miles to I-77.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198132
Property Id 198132

(RLNE5444202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4678 Kiser Island Rd have any available units?
4678 Kiser Island Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Norman of Catawba, NC.
What amenities does 4678 Kiser Island Rd have?
Some of 4678 Kiser Island Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4678 Kiser Island Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4678 Kiser Island Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4678 Kiser Island Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4678 Kiser Island Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4678 Kiser Island Rd offer parking?
No, 4678 Kiser Island Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4678 Kiser Island Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4678 Kiser Island Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4678 Kiser Island Rd have a pool?
No, 4678 Kiser Island Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4678 Kiser Island Rd have accessible units?
No, 4678 Kiser Island Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4678 Kiser Island Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4678 Kiser Island Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4678 Kiser Island Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4678 Kiser Island Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
