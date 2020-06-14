/
furnished apartments
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Knightdale
5 Units Available
Lofts at Midtown
214 Loft Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,134
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community features dog park and fitness-friendly amenities, including a tennis court and 24-hour gym. All units are recently renovated and furnished and feature a relaxing fireplace. Close to Shelley Lake Park and Interstate 440.
16 Units Available
Vert at Six Forks
7816 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
Near North Hills and Celebration At Six Forks. Also near North Carolina State University. One- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with dishwashers and in-unit washer and dryers. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee.
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
44 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,216
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
9 Units Available
Arbor Crest
5825 Pointer Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community.
Downtown Raleigh
44 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1054 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
320 Units Available
Vine North Hills
500 Saint Albans Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,065
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1159 sqft
A welcome retreat has arrived in Raleigh’s North Hills. Set amidst serene, natural surroundings, Vine offers stunning apartment homes at the peak of sophisticated style and luxurious comfort. Delighting the eyes while rewarding the touch.
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.
University Park
19 Units Available
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.
1 Unit Available
12609 Bellstone Lane
12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479 Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, WiFi, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only.
Pullen Park
8 Units Available
1415 Hillsborough Street
1415 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$900
298 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1415 Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Ridge
1 Unit Available
1501 Favorwood Court
1501 Favorwood Court, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom furnished/outfitted apartment in North Ridge in North Raleigh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and utilities.
