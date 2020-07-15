Apartment List
/
NC
/
kings mountain
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Kings Mountain, NC with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter Street
101 South Carpenter Street, Kings Mountain, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
976 sqft
Nice two bedroom, two bath home, new flooring, large covered patio, 2 car carport, walking distance to uptown Kings Mountain and close to HWY 74 bypass and 85. Restaurants and medical close by. New flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Mountain

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
119 Elizabeth Avenue
119 Elizabeth Avenue, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1780 sqft
Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house on golf course - Large 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house located on golf course.
Results within 10 miles of Kings Mountain
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1292 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
102 East Bradley Avenue
102 East Bradley Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
680 sqft
Adorable duplex home ready for you to move right in! This unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Cozy living room with lots of natural light beaming through the windows. Wood and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen equip with all appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Carlton Drive
111 Carlton Drive, Cherryville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1068 sqft
New flooring and painting, possible 3 bedroom with one room having entry from the carport. Large open kitchen, screened in back deck, large covered front porch, fenced in yard.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.

1 of 15

Last updated March 24 at 05:10 PM
1 Unit Available
219 Bethany Road
219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA.

1 of 12

Last updated December 19 at 07:19 PM
1 Unit Available
914 Holder Drive - 1
914 Holder Drive, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$820
1000 sqft
A well maintained brick ranch home sitting on a large lot and on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the house. The kitchen and bath have vinyl floors. New 2019 roof and Gas Pack Heat 3 yrs old. Fresh paint.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stagecoach Station
3205 Forest Creek Court
3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1211 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
103 Red Oak Court
103 Red Oak Court, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1389 sqft
Now Available is this recently acquired 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located off of Chapel Grove School Rd in an established neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
910 Lake Drive
910 Lake Drive, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1798 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath house - 3 bedroom 2 bath house ranch style home with full unfinished basement. House has a living room, dining room, and sunken den with fireplace. Amenities: Covered patio porch Large back deck 2 fireplaces.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
320 McBrayer Street
320 McBrayer St, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1288 sqft
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, new construction home, is nestled away in quaint location, walking distance from downtown Shelby, and all the amenities that has to offer! It features upgraded flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Kings Mountain, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kings Mountain renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Statesville, NCIndian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCGaffney, SCRanlo, NCLincolnton, NC
Belmont, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCDenver, NCNewton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCPineville, NCChester, SCLenoir, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College