All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 702 Meadowbrook Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
702 Meadowbrook Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

702 Meadowbrook Road

702 Meadowbrook Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

702 Meadowbrook Road, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled Home in Kings Mountain Proper - Rent: 850.00
Deposit: 862.50
The home is 2 beds/1 bath
The home has central gas heat and air

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Meadowbrook Road have any available units?
702 Meadowbrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 702 Meadowbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
702 Meadowbrook Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Meadowbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 702 Meadowbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kings Mountain.
Does 702 Meadowbrook Road offer parking?
No, 702 Meadowbrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 702 Meadowbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Meadowbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Meadowbrook Road have a pool?
No, 702 Meadowbrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 702 Meadowbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 702 Meadowbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Meadowbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 Meadowbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 Meadowbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 Meadowbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Statesville, NCIndian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCGaffney, SCRanlo, NCLincolnton, NC
Belmont, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCDenver, NCNewton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCPineville, NCChester, SCLenoir, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College