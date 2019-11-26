All apartments in Kings Mountain
Last updated November 26 2019 at 4:14 PM

104 Ann Street

104 Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

104 Ann Street, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Charming Home Available in Kings Mountain, NC!

-Total Electric
-Central A/C
-Washer/Dryer Hookup
-Fenced Backyard
-One Car garage
-Back Patio

Acess a Self Showing & apply at www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Cats not allowed.

Dog considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Ann Street have any available units?
104 Ann Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
What amenities does 104 Ann Street have?
Some of 104 Ann Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Ann Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 Ann Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Ann Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Ann Street is pet friendly.
Does 104 Ann Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 Ann Street offers parking.
Does 104 Ann Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Ann Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Ann Street have a pool?
No, 104 Ann Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 Ann Street have accessible units?
No, 104 Ann Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Ann Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Ann Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Ann Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Ann Street has units with air conditioning.

