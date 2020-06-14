Apartment List
/
NC
/
kernersville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kernersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.
Results within 1 mile of Kernersville

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
580 Barnesdale Ridge Road
580 Barnsdale Ridge Road, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Available for move-in starting 8/1/2020 4 bedrooms | 2.5 baths | Large backyard Beautiful, spacious home for rent in Kernersville with 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$706
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Morningside Manor
1 Unit Available
1524 Argonne Blvd
1524 Argonne Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
875 sqft
1524 Argonne Blvd Available 07/15/20 New LIsting-3 bedroom, one bath home - Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, one bath home. New laminate wood flooring throughout, bathroom updated with new tub/shower and vanity.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
448 Dunwood Dr.
448 Dunwood Drive, High Point, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1295 sqft
Cozy Home! - Terrific townhome situated in the heart of Ashebrook. Beautiful, wide-plank wood laminate flooring throughout most of the main level. Freshly painted w/designer colors. Open living/dining spaces w/brushed nickel lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
4853 Fallfield Drive
4853 Fallfield Dr, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1276 sqft
ENJOY 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT WITH A LEASE EXECUTED BY 6/1/2020! This bright and welcoming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is situated in the highly sought after Summerlyn community.
Results within 10 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1247 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$928
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,078
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
10 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7905 Cress Court
7905 Cress Court, Stokesdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1832 sqft
7905 Cress Court Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON!! Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Oak Ridge Home - Located in the Northwest Guilford School district, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers much in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac.
City Guide for Kernersville, NC

People travel from all over to walk through Kernersville's Korner's Folly, the personal home of the grandson of the town's founder. Because the home was built piecemeal over several years, the home is a maze of different ceiling heights on seven levels. More than a dozen fireplaces fill the 22 rooms of the home.

Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kernersville, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kernersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kernersville 1 BedroomsKernersville 2 BedroomsKernersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKernersville 3 BedroomsKernersville Accessible Apartments
Kernersville Apartments with BalconyKernersville Apartments with GarageKernersville Apartments with GymKernersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKernersville Apartments with Parking
Kernersville Apartments with PoolKernersville Apartments with Washer-DryerKernersville Dog Friendly ApartmentsKernersville Furnished ApartmentsKernersville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCBurlington, NCStatesville, NC
Mebane, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NC
Rural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
Mitchell Community College