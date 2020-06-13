Apartment List
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC

Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:32am
18 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Lakeside Drive
313 Lakeside Drive, Kernersville, NC
Roomy Split Level in quiet neighborhood. - Roomy Split Level with great back yard and finished lower level, featuring huge den with fireplace and bonus room that could be 4th bedroom or office along with 1/2 bath.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1021 Megan Cross Lane
1021 Megan Cross Lane, Kernersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deck and fenced in yard are just a few of the great features of this home. Ready to move in immediately. Great location between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1826 Iron Horse Road
1826 Iron Horse Dr, Kernersville, NC
Brand new construction, be the first to live in this gorgeous 4 bed 2.5 bath with loft bonus area, 2 car garage. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an oversized panty.
Results within 1 mile of Kernersville

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
355 Creekview Drive
355 Creekview Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1496 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
791 Pecan Ridge Circle
791 Pecan Ridge Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4501 Kernersville Rd
4501 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
Nice 3/BR Brick Home /Complete Remodel/For Rent - Property Id: 289893 Nice Completely Remodeled 3/BR, 1.5/BTH Brick Rancher W/2 Car Garage W/ Large Storage Area ,Corner Lot, Large Front & Back Yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
580 Barnesdale Ridge Road
580 Barnsdale Ridge Road, Forsyth County, NC
Available for move-in starting 8/1/2020 4 bedrooms | 2.5 baths | Large backyard Beautiful, spacious home for rent in Kernersville with 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1570 Welford Dr
1570 Welford Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
2 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms Plus A Loft and Double Garage in Kernersville - Check out this spacious 2 story built in 2015 with approx 2231 square feet and a double garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Laurel Oak Ranch
8 Units Available
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
6535 Creek Run Road
6535 Creek Run Road, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
We have recently acquired this adorable 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home located in Walkertown. This home offers brand new flooring throughout, upgraded lighting and new appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Skyland
1 Unit Available
848 Rankin Street Northeast
848 Rankin Street Northeast, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1240 sqft
View this recently acquired 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located near Old Greensboro Rd NE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
430 Bedford Park Drive
430 Bedford Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3924 Magnolia Place Lane
3924 Magnolia Place Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1512 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
459 American Drive
459 American Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1924 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4125 Moat Drive
4125 Moat Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1913 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29 You must check out this stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located SR158 in Winston-Salem and only 1 1/2 mile from I-40.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3667 Signet Drive
3667 Signet Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3430 Thornaby Drive
3430 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Embark Oaks
1 Unit Available
2215 Fosterdale West Lane
2215 Fosterdale West Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1794 sqft
This home is ideal for an executive type family. It is also ideal for persons that may want to work from home. There is a large home office area in the basement that is large enough for 2 individuals to work from home at same time.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Oak Ranch
1 Unit Available
6066 Birkdale Dr.
6066 Birkdale Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home with excellent schools! - Property Id: 19773 Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and single car garage; Fenced back yard, plenty of storage space and his and hers closet on master

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakview Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Appointments by email only. Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morningside Manor
1 Unit Available
1524 Argonne Blvd
1524 Argonne Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
875 sqft
1524 Argonne Blvd Available 07/15/20 New LIsting-3 bedroom, one bath home - Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, one bath home. New laminate wood flooring throughout, bathroom updated with new tub/shower and vanity.

June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Kernersville rent trends were flat over the past month

Kernersville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kernersville stand at $787 for a one-bedroom apartment and $944 for a two-bedroom. Kernersville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kernersville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,295; of the 10 largest cities in North Carolina that we have data for, Wilmington and High Point, where two-bedrooms go for $932 and $870, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.8% and -0.4%).
    • Greenville, Durham, and Winston-Salem have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Kernersville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Kernersville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Kernersville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kernersville's median two-bedroom rent of $944 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% increase in Kernersville.
    • While Kernersville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kernersville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Kernersville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

