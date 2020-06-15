All apartments in Jacksonville
504 Williams Street

504 Williams Street · (910) 353-5100
Location

504 Williams Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
So close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Camp Lejeune's Wilson Blvd back gate. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a living room with plenty of natural light. The kitchen/dining combo is right off the living room and has a door to the open backyard. Down the hall are the two bedrooms with closets and the hall bathroom. The shower/tub combo has multiple shelves for easy access to and organization of toiletries. The bathroom provides great storage thanks to the large linen closet. Washer and dryer are included!1 small dog/cat preferred with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. More negotiable with owner approval. Separate $20 pet applicaton required, $15 for any approved additional pets. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Williams Street have any available units?
504 Williams Street has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 Williams Street have?
Some of 504 Williams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Williams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Williams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 Williams Street is pet friendly.
Does 504 Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 504 Williams Street does offer parking.
Does 504 Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Williams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Williams Street have a pool?
No, 504 Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Williams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Williams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
