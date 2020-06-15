504 Williams Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking refrigerator

So close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Camp Lejeune's Wilson Blvd back gate. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a living room with plenty of natural light. The kitchen/dining combo is right off the living room and has a door to the open backyard. Down the hall are the two bedrooms with closets and the hall bathroom. The shower/tub combo has multiple shelves for easy access to and organization of toiletries. The bathroom provides great storage thanks to the large linen closet. Washer and dryer are included!1 small dog/cat preferred with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. More negotiable with owner approval. Separate $20 pet applicaton required, $15 for any approved additional pets. WE DO NOT RENT SIGHT-UNSEEN, NO FACETIME/SKYPE ALLOWED.