Indian Trail, NC
2014 Rosewater Lane
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

2014 Rosewater Lane

2014 Rosewater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2014 Rosewater Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Brandon Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY 2-story in the established Brandon Oaks community! Main level has Foyer entry, Office with French Doors, Formal Dining with wainscoting molding, Great Room with fireplace, open Kitchen with Breakfast and Half Bath. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Enjoy the Rear Patio and all that Brandon Oaks has to offer including Pool, Playground, Walking Trails and Clubhouse! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property will be available in early December 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Rosewater Lane have any available units?
2014 Rosewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2014 Rosewater Lane have?
Some of 2014 Rosewater Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Rosewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Rosewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Rosewater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Rosewater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Rosewater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Rosewater Lane offers parking.
Does 2014 Rosewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 Rosewater Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Rosewater Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Rosewater Lane has a pool.
Does 2014 Rosewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 2014 Rosewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Rosewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Rosewater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Rosewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Rosewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

