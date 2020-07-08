2014 Rosewater Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY 2-story in the established Brandon Oaks community! Main level has Foyer entry, Office with French Doors, Formal Dining with wainscoting molding, Great Room with fireplace, open Kitchen with Breakfast and Half Bath. Upper level Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bath. Enjoy the Rear Patio and all that Brandon Oaks has to offer including Pool, Playground, Walking Trails and Clubhouse! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property will be available in early December 2019!