apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
76 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Huntersville, NC
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14903 Beatties Ford Rd
14903 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
988 sqft
14903 Beatties Ford Rd Available 08/10/20 Ranch home on Beatties Ford Rd on 1 acre lot with carport - Cute brick ranch home with carport and over 1 acre.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
22 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
University City North
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1319 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Mineral Springs neighborhood, near UNC at Charlotte. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, w/d hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, bbq/grill, gym, garage parking. Near Jeff Gordon Expressway.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1100 sqft
Gorgeous apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, designer appliances, custom kitchen and balconies. Garden tubs available in select units. Amenities include saltwater pool, pet wash station, covered car care and walking trail. Close to restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$884
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1092 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Northwest University area of Charlotte. Easy access to Interstates 77, 85 and 485. Modern kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, w/d hookups. Amenities include pool, racquetball court, bbq/grill area and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
100 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1540 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Welcome to The Lodge at Mallard Creek, a luxury apartments community ensuring an ambiance of refinement and relaxation.The finest interior amenities await you in our selection of 7 spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1399 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
44 Units Available
Wedgewood
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$977
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1366 sqft
Just south of the Northlake Mall. Travel throughout greater Charlotte via I-77 and I-485. Two pools with beach entry, outdoor TVs and cyber lounge. Granite counters and in-unit laundry with Bluetooth-enabled appointments in select units.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Prosperity Church Road
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
950 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Room 11
2315 West Arbors Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$550
136 sqft
Room is ideal for people who want to have an office space for their small business where they want to focus on building the business and the rest is taken care with a simple and one rent payment. Ideal for one or two persons.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Beatties Ford - Trinity
9131 Feldbank Drive
9131 Feldbank Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
Three bedroom one bath home off Beatties Ford Road. Minutes from I-77 and I-485. Enjoy everything Northlake has to offer just minutes North on I-77.
Results within 10 miles of Huntersville
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Hidden Valley
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1222 sqft
Modern apartment homes within an urban environment. On-site amenities include a fitness studio and pool. Easy access to I-85 and I-77. Just north of downtown Charlotte.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$923
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1213 sqft
Brand new apartments in Uptown Charlotte's Entertainment District. Subway tile backsplash in kitchen, wood plank floors, fitness center, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Steps from CMCU Amphitheater, the Laugh Factory and many restaurants and bars.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
College Downs
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
