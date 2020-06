Amenities

Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) 3520 Castlefield (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid Aug.)

Wonderful family home conveniently located behind the Millstone Theater Mall Area. Formal dining room plus breakfast nook and bar in kitchen, which has stainless steel appliances. Great room with electric fireplace, large master suite, and bonus room. Fenced back yard. Must see.



