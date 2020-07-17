2860 Chillingworth Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed / bath house in Meadowbrook! This 1310 sq. ft. home features a fenced backyard, patio, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room, and dining/kitchen combo equipped with a range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Pets are welcome!
Schools: Cumberland Mills Elementary, Douglas Byrd Middle & High
Utilities: PWC, Duke Progress|Year built : 1995|Date available : 06/19/2020|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom downstairs|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup, Inside laundry|Other rooms : Great room|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.