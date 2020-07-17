All apartments in Hope Mills
Find more places like 2860 Chillingworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hope Mills, NC
/
2860 Chillingworth Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

2860 Chillingworth Drive

2860 Chillingworth Drive · (910) 808-0405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hope Mills
See all
Douglas Byrd
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2860 Chillingworth Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28306
Douglas Byrd

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed / bath house in Meadowbrook! This 1310 sq. ft. home features a fenced backyard, patio, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room, and dining/kitchen combo equipped with a range, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator. Pets are welcome!

Schools: Cumberland Mills Elementary, Douglas Byrd Middle & High

Utilities: PWC, Duke Progress|Year built : 1995|Date available : 06/19/2020|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom downstairs|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built in dishwasher, Sink disposal|Laundry description : Washer / dryer hookup, Inside laundry|Other rooms : Great room|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck|Furnishing features : Unfurnished
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2860 Chillingworth Drive have any available units?
2860 Chillingworth Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2860 Chillingworth Drive have?
Some of 2860 Chillingworth Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2860 Chillingworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2860 Chillingworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2860 Chillingworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2860 Chillingworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2860 Chillingworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2860 Chillingworth Drive offers parking.
Does 2860 Chillingworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2860 Chillingworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2860 Chillingworth Drive have a pool?
No, 2860 Chillingworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2860 Chillingworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 2860 Chillingworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2860 Chillingworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2860 Chillingworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2860 Chillingworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2860 Chillingworth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2860 Chillingworth Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr
Hope Mills, NC 28306
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr
Hope Mills, NC 28348

Similar Pages

Hope Mills 1 BedroomsHope Mills 2 Bedrooms
Hope Mills Apartments with BalconiesHope Mills Apartments with Gyms
Hope Mills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Spring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCCarthage, NCRockfish, NC
Pinehurst, NCLillington, NCDunn, NCLumberton, NCSanford, NCLaurinburg, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

South View

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Methodist University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity