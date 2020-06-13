Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:44 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Holly Ridge, NC with garage

Holly Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
217 Lloyd Street - 1
217 Lloyd St, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Ridge

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
435 Belvedere Drive
435 Belvedere Dr, Surf City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Ridge

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2550 sqft
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
432 Bald Cypress Lane
432 Bald Cypress Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1790 sqft
Need tons of storage and want to be close to the beach? Then look no further. . Minutes to Stone Bay and back gate of Camp Lejeune. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring all thru the first floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
308 East Dolphin View
308 East Dolphin View Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3045 sqft
Breathtaking 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
217 Peggy'S Trace
217 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
221 Peggy's Trace
221 Peggys Terrace, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1838 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath conveniently located in the Peggys Cove @ Southbridge subdivision. Fenced in back yard, LVP flooring throughout first floor, new carpeting upstairs, 2 car garage. AVAILABLE JULY 15th! 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 1

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr
1628 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1614 sqft
1628 Chadwick Shores Dr Available 06/01/20 Chadwick Shores BIG yard - This lovely home is situated on a big fenced in lot, with a huge entertaining deck and screened porch. Modern kitchen opens to living area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Holly Ridge, NC

Holly Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

