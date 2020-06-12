/
3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holly Ridge, NC
510 NC Hwy 17
510 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen.
246 Red Carnation Drive
246 Red Carnation Drive, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1578 sqft
Only 12 miles to Stone Bay/MARSOC gate, 14 to Camp Lejeune Sneads Ferry gate and 21 to MCAS New River gate! Located in Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for rent.
144 Hines Street, Unit B
144 North Hines Street, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
HOLLY RIDGE - Spacious condominium in Holly Ridge; Open floor-plan; Wheelchair accessible unit; all appliances including W/D hookups; solid surface counter-tops; 3 BD's/2 BA on 1st floor; ceiling fans; approx. 1600 sqft.
217 Lloyd Street - 1
217 Lloyd St, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet.
506 NC Hwy 17
506 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 NC Hwy 17 Available 05/08/20 Centrally located Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Holly Ridge. Set off the main road with a nice size front and back yard.
107 Sages Ridge Drive
107 Sages Ridge Drive, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1256 sqft
Nice home in single entrance neighborhood. 3 bedrooms with an upstairs bonus room and 2 full baths. Nice fenced in backyard with a play set and large deck. Nice covered front porch. A 10 minute drive to Surf City Pier.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Ridge
805 Horace Grant Court
805 Horace Grant Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2249 sqft
113 Long Pond Dr.
113 Long Pond Drive, Onslow County, NC
113 Long Pond Dr. Available 07/22/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - Welcome Home to The Landing at Mill Creek. This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.
818 N New River
818 North New River Drive, Surf City, NC
Living like You are on Vacation!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.
104 Welcome Way
104 Welcome Way, Onslow County, NC
Welcome Home to The Landing at Everetts Creek. This beautiful home is nearly new and it's going to be love at first sight. Step inside the front door and you will immediately feel welcomed by the nice open design.
435 Belvedere Drive
435 Belvedere Dr, Surf City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck.
5 Grant Circle
5 Grant Circle, Onslow County, NC
Two story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Grantwood subdivision on 1.99 acre lot. Pets negotiable, fees apply. Dixon elementary in the neighborhood, convienent 10 minute drive to MCAS New River and Camp Lejuene, and the beaches of Topsail Island.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Ridge
11 Bay Drive
11 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2042 sqft
This unique home is a boaters dream located in Bayshore Marina.
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1817 sqft
Close to the back gate to Camp LeJeune, MARSOC and New River Air Station. Located in Chadwick Shores, a gated, waterfront community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ bonus room home is available in July.
515 Romper Rd
515 Romper Rd, Onslow County, NC
515 Romper Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! - Beautiful home located within minutes to the Stone Bay gate of Camp Lejeune and to our beautiful beaches! Stately 4 BR/ 2.
172 Bumps Creek Rd
172 Bumps Creek Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1964 sqft
172 Bumps Creek - Waterfront Home Located on Canal off New River Inlet! - Waterfront home on a short canal in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina! Expansive yard and large home.
307 Sand Piper Ln
307 Sand Piper Lane, Pender County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1608 sqft
307 Sand Piper Ln Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Townhouse - Superb like new end unit town house on the golf course in Olde Point, Hampstead. Wood burning fireplace, soaring ceilings, skylight, and real hardwood floors.
42 W Bailey Lane
42 West Bailey Lane, Pender County, NC
42 W Bailey Lane Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Large home with BIG yard! - Looking for a large home in the best location in Hampstead? Fenced yard, covered porch and great street appeal.
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.
260 S Creek Drive
260 South Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
This charming home has 3 beds and 2 baths, and a spacious wooden deck overlooking its large backyard. Once you step into the dining room you are invited into a open kitchen with tall ceilings.
205 Sailor Street
205 Sailor St, Sneads Ferry, NC
Welcome to coastal living!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is breathtaking and offers plenty of space. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, plantation style shutters and an open concept makes the house flow seamlessly.
623 Riva Ridge Road
623 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2013 sqft
Beautiful home, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large bonus room blocks from the Escoba Bay recreation center featuring pool, tennis, clubhouse, and equestrian facilities. The community also features a boat dock/ramp.
432 Bald Cypress Lane
432 Bald Cypress Ln, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1790 sqft
Need tons of storage and want to be close to the beach? Then look no further. . Minutes to Stone Bay and back gate of Camp Lejeune. Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring all thru the first floor.
