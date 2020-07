Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking garage tennis court

101 Calla Ct Available 08/21/20 Move in Special! No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - *oac Reserve your home Today!! No breed restrictions!



Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes we do have a home that I know you would love.

Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100. Our Community does not have any breed restrictions. We do not charge a pet rent ONLY a PET DEPOSIT.

You are welcome to come in anytime Mon-Fri between 10:00am-5:00 for a tour.



You also can check us out online at.. raefordfields.com



*******to qualify you must make 3x the rent and have credit score over 550*******



Please feel free to give us a call or respond to this email with any more questions you may have.



We look forward to welcoming you home!!



(RLNE5410024)