2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:23 PM
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hickory, NC
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
The Legends
2101 21st St SE, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$978
1064 sqft
The Legends Apartments, located in beautiful southeast Hickory, provides stylish, modern living in a location impeccably tailored to your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
The Estates at Legends
2112 Mosteller Estate Avenue Southeast, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1122 sqft
The Estates at Legends is located at 2112 Mosteller Estate Ave SE Hickory, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast - 1
1655 20th Avenue Drive Northeast, Hickory, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
At The Village at Catawba Ridge in Hickory, you've discovered your new home. The 28601 location in Hickory has much to offer its residents. Make sure you to check out the current floorplan options.
Results within 1 mile of Hickory
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Highland Avenue NE
3360 Highland Avenue Northeast, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Absolutely awesome renovated home in a super location in Hickory. This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been turned upside down and has a great layout and space. Hardwood floors. Large living area and kitchen with a huge laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
41 19th Avenue Southwest
41 19th Avenue Southwest, Brookford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
1080 sqft
Nestled just South of the center of Hickory, North Carolina, this two bedroom home is awaiting a new resident to love! Recently renovated, this home features new flooring, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, updated kitchen appliances and
Results within 5 miles of Hickory
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
409 W C St 411
409 West C Street, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
863 sqft
Unit 411 Available 06/15/20 Updated 2BR Home in downtown Newton! - Property Id: 275757 Apply now! https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275757 *** You must have an application on file to request a viewing.
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1520 North Main Avenue
1520 North Main Avenue, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
884 sqft
This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, townhome style home, is nestled away in a quiet, Newton community, walking distance to downtown Newton, as well as major dining and shopping.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
310 East J Street - 4
310 E J St, Newton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath four-plex in Newton, NC. This property is close to highway 16 and S. Brady St and close to all the local stores and restaurants. This property won't be available to view until after Dec 1, 2019.
Results within 10 miles of Hickory
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
Oxford Crossing
2985 North Oxford Street, Catawba County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
959 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oxford Crossing in Catawba County. View photos, descriptions and more!
