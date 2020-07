Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo for rent on Lake Hickory - Spacious, cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo for rent directly off Lake Hickory. Fresh paint and new kitchen cabinets & countertop. Washer/Dryer hook up in unit. Walking distance to the lake and community has its own lake access ramp. Pet friendly with non-refundable pet deposit. Refrigerator not provided. Walking distance to Geitner Park. Let's make this your new home.



