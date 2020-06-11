All apartments in Havelock
1504 Mesquite Ct.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

1504 Mesquite Ct

1504 Mesquite Court · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Mesquite Court, Havelock, NC 28532

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 minutes from Cherry Point - Available 6/10/2020
This large home features hardwood floors and open floor plan. Eat in fully equipped kitchen with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Formal dining room for entertaining. Split bedroom floorplan. 4 bedrooms in addition to a FROG. Large fenced back yard. 2 car garage all located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, beaches, and Cherry Point. Don't miss this one! Pets are negotiable.
Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

(RLNE3998657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

