All apartments in Havelock
Find more places like 130 Kobe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Havelock, NC
/
130 Kobe Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

130 Kobe Drive

130 Kobe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Havelock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

130 Kobe Drive, Havelock, NC 28532

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 8/10/2020This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Havelock is located just minutes away from the USMC Cherry Point base, beaches and shopping. The open floor plan offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those cold winter nights. The kitchen offers a dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator and plenty of counter space. NO pets, no exceptions.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Kobe Drive have any available units?
130 Kobe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Havelock, NC.
What amenities does 130 Kobe Drive have?
Some of 130 Kobe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Kobe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Kobe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Kobe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Kobe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Havelock.
Does 130 Kobe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Kobe Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Kobe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Kobe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Kobe Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Kobe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Kobe Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Kobe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Kobe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Kobe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Kobe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Kobe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Havelock 3 BedroomsHavelock Apartments with Garages
Havelock Apartments with ParkingHavelock Dog Friendly Apartments
Havelock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCJacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NC
Morehead City, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCBrices Creek, NCWashington, NCFairfield Harbour, NC
Winterville, NCAyden, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community CollegePitt Community College
East Carolina University