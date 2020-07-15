130 Kobe Drive

Amenities

Available 8/10/2020This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Havelock is located just minutes away from the USMC Cherry Point base, beaches and shopping. The open floor plan offers a spacious living room with fireplace to cozy up next to on those cold winter nights. The kitchen offers a dishwasher, microwave, oven, refrigerator and plenty of counter space. NO pets, no exceptions.Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. You'll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.