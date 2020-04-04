All apartments in Havelock
114 Apache Tr
114 Apache Tr

114 Apache Trail · (252) 447-7368
Location

114 Apache Trail, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 114 Apache Tr · Avail. now

$890

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1275 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
114 Apache Tr Available 04/07/20 Townhouse Located Conveniently Near Base - This end unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse will take your breath away! Great location! Close to MCAS Cherry Point, schools, beaches and shopping. Nice town home with eat in kitchen and dining room combo equipped with range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. An open living room and back patio great for entertaining. Bedrooms are located upstairs in this multilevel home. Small attached shed for additional storage. Lawn care provided to have increase the ease in living in this community. NO pets. Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3262110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Apache Tr have any available units?
114 Apache Tr has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 Apache Tr have?
Some of 114 Apache Tr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Apache Tr currently offering any rent specials?
114 Apache Tr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Apache Tr pet-friendly?
No, 114 Apache Tr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Havelock.
Does 114 Apache Tr offer parking?
No, 114 Apache Tr does not offer parking.
Does 114 Apache Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Apache Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Apache Tr have a pool?
No, 114 Apache Tr does not have a pool.
Does 114 Apache Tr have accessible units?
No, 114 Apache Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Apache Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Apache Tr has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Apache Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Apache Tr does not have units with air conditioning.
