Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

114 Apache Tr Available 04/07/20 Townhouse Located Conveniently Near Base - This end unit 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse will take your breath away! Great location! Close to MCAS Cherry Point, schools, beaches and shopping. Nice town home with eat in kitchen and dining room combo equipped with range, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and breakfast bar. An open living room and back patio great for entertaining. Bedrooms are located upstairs in this multilevel home. Small attached shed for additional storage. Lawn care provided to have increase the ease in living in this community. NO pets. Our Utility & Maintenance Reduction program makes it as easy as possible by having the exact filters your home needs delivered every 60 days. Youll enjoy saving up to 15% on monthly heating & cooling bills, improved indoor air quality, and reduce your liability by simply changing it when it arrives on your doorstep. By applying, the Resident understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program as a bonus amenity included in the total monthly rental payment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3262110)