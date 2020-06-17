110 John Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking lobby

Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling. Unit has split bedroom floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- great for roommates or families. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer in laundry room off kitchen. Large pantry, covered rear porch with storage room. Pets negotiable, weight and age restrictions. Non-refundable pet fee of $300. Tenant is responsible for utilities.