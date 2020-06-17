All apartments in Havelock
110 John Court

110 John Court · (678) 927-4582
Location

110 John Court, Havelock, NC 28532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling. Unit has split bedroom floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- great for roommates or families. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer in laundry room off kitchen. Large pantry, covered rear porch with storage room. Pets negotiable, weight and age restrictions. Non-refundable pet fee of $300. Tenant is responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 John Court have any available units?
110 John Court has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 John Court have?
Some of 110 John Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 John Court currently offering any rent specials?
110 John Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 John Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 John Court is pet friendly.
Does 110 John Court offer parking?
Yes, 110 John Court offers parking.
Does 110 John Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 John Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 John Court have a pool?
No, 110 John Court does not have a pool.
Does 110 John Court have accessible units?
No, 110 John Court does not have accessible units.
Does 110 John Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 John Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 John Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 John Court does not have units with air conditioning.
