Right outside City Limits! - Adorable home located right outside the city limits with convenience to all shopping and bases. Spacious living room with a brick wood burning fireplace and skylights that allow natural light to come in. Kitchen with pantry and separate dining area. Split bedroom floor plan with the master featuring 2 closets and private bath.Bath includes his/her sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Two additional bedrooms and full bath. Rear patio and two car garage. Pets negotiable with owner approval.



No Pets Allowed



