17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ayden, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ayden should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. B... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.

1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
9 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
3 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
18 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
27 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.

1 Unit Available
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.

1 Unit Available
711 Delano Ct
711 Delano, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on a huge corner lot in well established Brittany Ridge. Granite throughout, Hardwoods in Foyer, Dining, and also will be installed in Living Room. Large back deck with adjoining patio. Single Car Garage.

1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.

1 Unit Available
3400 Briarcliff Drive
3400 Briarcliff Drive, Pitt County, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1112 sqft
Luxury Two Bedroom - Enjoy luxury living at The Berkeley at Medford pointe, minutes away from Vidant Hospital and East Carolina University.

1 Unit Available
Tar River University
209 Wyndham Cir
209 A Wyndham Ci, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for August Pre-lease! Multiple 2 bedroom units coming available! Spacious 2 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 10 minutes from ECU and ECU bus route.

1 Unit Available
1913 Leighton Drive
1913 A Leighton Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Available now; 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Brook Hollow with fenced yard and double garage. Convenient to Vidant Medical. Small pet ok.

1 Unit Available
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.

1 Unit Available
2600 S Wright Road
2600 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
This appealing brick home offers approximately 1,560 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large fenced backyard that backs up to Eastern elementary school and is walking distance to Jaycee Park. Convenient to Vidant Medical and less than 1.

1 Unit Available
Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Ayden, NC

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ayden should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Ayden may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Ayden. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

