pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
25 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Winterville
10 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
1 Unit Available
4140 Dudleys Grant Drive
4140 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Move-in Ready in Wintergreen, Hope middle school district, located in popular Dudley's Grant, 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath.
1 Unit Available
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
30 Units Available
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
12 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
17 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
4 Units Available
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$495
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
1 Unit Available
Uptown District
The Edge of Campus
301 East 12th Street, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Just a few minutes from East Carolina University. Each home includes a washer and dryer, hardwood floors and carpeting. Available furnished. Near the bus stop. Off-street parking provided. Pet-friendly.
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
214 Wyndham Cir
214 B Wyndham Ci, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Professionally managed by iDeal property Management LLC.
1 Unit Available
202 Crestline Blvd
202 Crestline Boulevard, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Management Group, LLC Available for sublease as is call office for details! This sublease has a 5 month remaining lease, an additional year lease is required at the time of signing for the sublease.
1 Unit Available
2904 Mulberry Lane
2904 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! No carpet in this condo so no allergy issues and pet friendly. Tile floor throughout large living room with fireplace, designer kitchen with built-ins, great appliances & pantry.
1 Unit Available
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.
1 Unit Available
823 Nc 102
823 NC 102 E, Ayden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1042 sqft
Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Brick Ranch. New flooring and fresh paint. Carport with storage closet. Fenced rear yard. Small pets negotiable.
1 Unit Available
3400 Briarcliff Drive
3400 Briarcliff Drive, Pitt County, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1112 sqft
Luxury Two Bedroom - Enjoy luxury living at The Berkeley at Medford pointe, minutes away from Vidant Hospital and East Carolina University.
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1550 sqft
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.
1 Unit Available
1806 Sulgrave Rd.
1806 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
COMING SOON-AUGUST 2020--CLOSE TO ECU STADIUM - COMING SOON--AUGUST 2020 3BR /2BA Brick Ranch with attached garage located with in walking distance to the ECU stadium.
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.
1 Unit Available
2600 S Wright Road
2600 South Wright Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
This appealing brick home offers approximately 1,560 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large fenced backyard that backs up to Eastern elementary school and is walking distance to Jaycee Park. Convenient to Vidant Medical and less than 1.
1 Unit Available
1002 W. Wright Rd
1002 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2690 sqft
This 5 bedroom 4 bath home is perfect for student housing.
1 Unit Available
Stratford Road Houses
104 Stratford Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1300 sqft
104 Stratford Rd Available 08/14/20 Professionally Managed by iDeal Property Mgmt Group LCC Now Pre-leasing for August of 2020. Applications are first come first serve! Unique 3 bedroom 3 full bath single 2 story houses in a college atmosphere.
1 Unit Available
113 Breezewood Drive
113 Breezewood Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1400 sqft
Upstairs unit located at deadend parking lot with no thru traffic. Dramatic vaulted ceilings, Living Room with gas FP, Dining Room off covered Balcony, Kitchen fully equipped & Laundry nestled close together (washer & dryer included).
1 Unit Available
Tar River University
239 Wyndham Circle
239 Wyndham Cir, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Updates throughout this 2 bedroom duplex within walking distance to ECU and Uptown Greenville. Brand new flooring throughout, fresh paint, new fixtures, new vanities. Open floorplan, onsite parking, fenced patio and outside storage.