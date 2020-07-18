All apartments in Graham
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

721 Banks St.

721 Banks Street · No Longer Available
Location

721 Banks Street, Graham, NC 27253

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING - APPLICATION PENDING.
GO TO RENTRRC.COM TO SCHEDULE YOUR OWN SELF GUIDED TOUR! MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED!

Cute 2 bed, 2 bath home, 1112 sq ft, NO PETS. Features large airy rooms, newly painted! Vaulted ceilings! Gas Log Fireplace to cozy up to! Laminate wood floors, great private patio and gorgeous window features! Trash Compactor and 1-Car Garage!!

RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE- An additional $27 Monthly Fee will be assessed monthly. For detailed information visit: https://www.rentrrc.com/uploads/screeningcriteriaanddisclosure.pdfan, one car garage and much more. Super cute home! No Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2462260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

