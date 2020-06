Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.4 with dishwasher and refrigerator. Front porch and multi level back deck with gazebo. Master bedroom 15.3x13.1 with ceiling fan and walk in closet. Bedroom 2 13.1x10. Bedroom 3 12.5x9.1. Energy efficient Apollo natural heat and central air conditioning available. Graham City Water/Sewer pickup and recycling: tenant pays. A none smoking inside rental, where responsible pet owners are always welcome.