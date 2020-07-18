All apartments in Forsyth County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

Location

916 Appaloosa Trail, Forsyth County, NC 27284

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
916 Appaloosa Trail Available 07/17/20 *Coming Soon* Very nice 3BR/2BA brick ranch in Kernersville! -
Very nice 3BR/2BA brick ranch in Kernersville on cul-de-sac lot, completely rehabilitated! Large family room, living room with propane gas log fireplace, and den offers plenty of room for gatherings! Spacious kitchen with solid surface counter tops, over sized cabinetry, prep island, wall oven, electric cook top stove, dishwasher and microwave. Great laundry room with W/D connections and storage closet. Full hall bathroom with dual vanity and access door to rear bedroom. Master suite with full bathroom and walk-in closet. Rear brick patio. Attached two car garage with electric door openers and work bench. Must See!

If you are interested in viewing this property, you can check out up to three keys at our Winston-Salem office. We are located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103. Our hours are Monday – Friday, 9:30 am – 3:30 pm. You can check out a key to view the property anytime Monday – Friday between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm. Be sure to bring a valid driver’s license or state registered identification to check out a key. There is a $20.00 cash deposit required for key check out, which will be refunded to you when the keys are returned to our office within 24 hours.

Please call (336)722-1834, visit www.BaldwinCo.com, or reply to this listing for additional details.

Professionally Managed by Baldwin Properties.

BEWARE OF INTERNET SCAMS! Scammers pose as landlords and property managers to try to steal your hard earned money by illegally marketing properties that are actually on the rental market, typically $100-200 lower than actual rental price. Their goal is for you to communicate with them directly from their listings and send them your security deposit and/or rent, while they have no right to accept your money or lease the property they have listed. To avoid getting caught in one of these scams, be sure to contact our office directly. Our main office number is (336)722-1834. All email communication from our office will be from baldwinco.com, we will never contact you from an aol, yahoo, hotmail, gmail, live, or any other internet based email account. Most importantly, be sure you conduct all business transactions in our office located at 1500 S. Hawthorne Rd. in Winston-Salem. Our agents and customer service representatives do not accept money or sign leases outside of our office.

(RLNE2207038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Appaloosa Trail have any available units?
916 Appaloosa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, NC.
What amenities does 916 Appaloosa Trail have?
Some of 916 Appaloosa Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Appaloosa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
916 Appaloosa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Appaloosa Trail pet-friendly?
No, 916 Appaloosa Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 916 Appaloosa Trail offer parking?
Yes, 916 Appaloosa Trail offers parking.
Does 916 Appaloosa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Appaloosa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Appaloosa Trail have a pool?
No, 916 Appaloosa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 916 Appaloosa Trail have accessible units?
No, 916 Appaloosa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Appaloosa Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Appaloosa Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 916 Appaloosa Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 916 Appaloosa Trail has units with air conditioning.
