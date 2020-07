Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4603 Forest Village Drive Available 08/01/20 Great 3 BR house near SE Guilford High available in Greensboro! -



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is just down the road from SE Guilford Middle and High Schools. Interior includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and stove. House also has a 2-car garage, deck, and patio. Perfect for those looking for lots of space at a great price. Call our office today to set up a showing. 336-272-0767



