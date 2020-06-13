All apartments in Flat Rock
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A

102 Boyd Dr · (828) 551-2447
Location

102 Boyd Dr, Flat Rock, NC 28731

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Updated two bedroom, one and a half bath town home located in the heart of Flat Rock, near downtown Hendersonville. New carpet in both upstairs bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, spacious kitchen and pantry. Hiking trails from property to the Village of Flat Rock, Flat Rock Playhouse and Carl Sandburg National Historic Site. Convenient to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and entertainment. Assigned, covered parking spot, community laundry room and club house room. NO PETS, per HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A have any available units?
102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A have?
Some of 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A currently offering any rent specials?
102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A pet-friendly?
No, 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flat Rock.
Does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A offer parking?
Yes, 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A does offer parking.
Does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A have a pool?
No, 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A does not have a pool.
Does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A have accessible units?
No, 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A has units with air conditioning.
