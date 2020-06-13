102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A

Amenities

Updated two bedroom, one and a half bath town home located in the heart of Flat Rock, near downtown Hendersonville. New carpet in both upstairs bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, spacious kitchen and pantry. Hiking trails from property to the Village of Flat Rock, Flat Rock Playhouse and Carl Sandburg National Historic Site. Convenient to restaurants, grocery stores, shopping and entertainment. Assigned, covered parking spot, community laundry room and club house room. NO PETS, per HOA