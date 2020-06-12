/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Erwin, NC
102 Wilson St
102 Wilson Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
102 Wilson St Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Security and Lawn Care Included - 3 bedroom 2 bath Mobile home in small quiet community in Erwin. Very convenient to shopping, banking, parks and schools.
711 North 13th Street
711 North 13th Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Approximately 6 Miles to Campbell University. Please call 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178 to schedule a showing. This house is all brick,carport, full unfinished basement and large yard. Lawn Maintenance is included and handled by owner.
304 Matthews Road
304 Saint Matthews Road, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1315 sqft
Home located small town of Erwin/Dunn NC.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, about 2 blocks from Hwy. 421. Home features a large wrap around front porch great for spring, and fall sitting and relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Erwin
10 Kimberly Court
10 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Like new 3 Bed 2.5 bath home located close to Campbell University. Pets upon approval.
15 Kimberly Court
15 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
New Construction home ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just outside Campbell University. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. Pets upon approval. New home in "The Medows" subdivsion. Home is ready for move in. 3 bedroom 2.
131 Fairview Village Road
131 Fairview Village Road, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1556 sqft
#131 = 3 B.R. 2 Bath Home located outside city limits of Dunn,NC. 3 min.,to 1-95,15 min. to I-40, 35 min to Fayetteville-Ft.Bragg area,45 min to Raleigh/RTP areas. Home features large 2 level family room that opens out to large deck.
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue
1458 Leslie Campbell Avenue, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home 1/2 Mile from Campbell University (Buies Creek) Please call to schedule a showing. 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178. This three bedroom/two bath home with a two car garage is within 1/2 mile of Campbell University.
434 Anna Street
434 Anna Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1422 sqft
3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome near Campbell - This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome is convenient to Campbell's Campus. Each bedroom comes complete with its own attached full bathroom. It has an additional half bath downstairs.
Results within 10 miles of Erwin
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
107 Laura Ln A
107 Laura Ln, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1050 sqft
Unit A Available 07/06/20 107 Laura Lane #A - Property Id: 125684 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse conveniently located just outside of downtown Lillington, nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and local attractions.
Plain View
55 Lee's Chapel Church Road
55 Lee Chapel Church Road, Plain View, NC
55 Lee's Chapel Church Road Available 07/06/20 treg-rentals.
214 Saddle Lane
214 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2046 sqft
Available 7/1. Come check out the great bonus room at this house.
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
