11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elizabeth City, NC

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
215 Pinewood Avenue
215 Pinewood Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
215 Pinewood Avenue, Elizabeth City, NC - Available NOW - Nice 3 bed 2 Bath Rental in Oak Grove Neighborhood. Please call Listing Agent to set an appointment to see the home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
703 Maple St
703 Maple Street, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
703 Maple St Available 05/15/20 Lots of Charm And Unique Features - This 3BR/2BA home is too cute to pass up. The kitchen has been updated and has great laminate flooring, lots of cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
214 Oak Grove Ave
214 Oak Grove Ave, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
214 Oak Grove Ave Available 04/14/20 3 bed,1.5 bath close Coast Guard Base in Elizabeth City - 3BR/1.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
3609 Union Street
3609 Union St, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2732 sqft
Spacious and upgraded home in Stockbridge - This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. The large master suite has a separate tub/shower and large vanity.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chesterfield Heights
1 Unit Available
100 Coopers Ln
100 Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Brick Ranch in Chappell Garden Subdivision - 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch in town with central-electric hvac. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven-electric.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
122 Sutton Dr.
122 Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1121 sqft
122 Sutton Dr. Available 02/14/20 Small Neighborhood Convienent to the Elizabeth City area. - This cute property is located in a small neighborhood located off of Halstead Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Elizabeth City

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Perth Drive
202 Perth Drive, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
PRICE REDUCED Brand New Home Could Be Yours To Rent - This 3BR/2BA brand new home is almost ready for tenants.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Tucker Ln
102 Tucker Lane, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1388 sqft
102 Tucker Ln Available 07/10/20 102 Tucker Ln - 3 Bed, 2 bath ranch w bonus room, new wood floors, front and back screened in porches and a large fenced in yard on quiet dead end street. (RLNE5481358)

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
2211 Shady Drive
2211 Shady Drive, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1559 sqft
1 Story, Brick Ranch with fenced in back yard and invisible fence. 1 Car Attached Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Elizabeth City

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Equestrian Estates
1 Unit Available
103 Cayuse Way
103 Cayuse Way, Pasquotank County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1800 sqft
103 Cayuse Way, Elizabeth City, NC - Available 6/1 - Beautiful home with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Large yard, large bedrooms, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, large master bath with jetted tub.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Caboose Ct.
115 Caboose Court, Camden County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
115 Caboose Ct. Available 07/10/20 Great Location for VA Commuter/ Camden County - 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with garage on large lot in CAMDEN. Central Heat/Air, Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage w/ FROG. (RLNE2245542)

