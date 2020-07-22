12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunn, NC

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
737 Carolina Drive
737 Jonesboro Road, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1109 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath home conveniently located to I-95 and downtown Dunn. Home features a large eat-in kitchen, family room, and a laundry room. Large concrete back patio and a beautiful back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 Sycamore St
110 Sycamore Street, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
Just Renovated/3 BR/ Carport/ Fence/Shed - Property Id: 316911 Just renovated 3 BR and 1 1/2 bath with carport. Master has private half bath. Freshly painted through out, new carpet in bedrooms, new LVP in den, kitchen, laundry room, and hall.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
701 E Edgerton St
701 East Edgerton Street, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1452 sqft
Stylish short-term rental looks like a page out of Pottery Barn!! Completely renovated for you: NEW paint, NEW carpet/tile/hardwoods, lighting, plumbing, appliances. BRICK FIREPLACE in master and living room is a focal point.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
306 W Broad Street
306 West Broad Street, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1580 sqft
306 W, Broad St., located in city limits of Dunn, NC. has fenced in back yard, deck at back of home. Located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, churches. Home features large rooms ready to move into. Drive time to I-95 5 min., to I-40 18 min.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
706 S Washington Ave
706 South Washington Avenue, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1825 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Dunn. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer hook up. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
707 East Divine Street
707 East Divine Street, Dunn, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1360 sqft
Welcome home to 707 East Divine Street located in historical Dunn, NC! This beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a great family spaces including screened front and back porches, great back yard space! All new flooring throughout the
Results within 1 mile of Dunn

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Wilson St
100 Wilson Street, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
COMING IN AUGUST! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Security - Newly Remodeled 3 bed 2 bath mobile home in very nice quiet community in Erwin. Home includes new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, ring security system, new roof and gravel drive.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
304 Matthews Road
304 Saint Matthews Road, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1315 sqft
Home located small town of Erwin/Dunn NC.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, about 2 blocks from Hwy. 421. Home features a large wrap around front porch great for spring, and fall sitting and relaxing.
Results within 10 miles of Dunn

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Kimberly Court
14 Kimberly Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located just outside Campbell University. Includes lawn care, washer and dryer. Pets upon approval

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
152 Anna Street
152 Anna Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
Enjoy this cozy home. Each room has a private bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
434 Anna Street
434 Anna Street, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1422 sqft
3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhome near Campbell - This lovely 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome is convenient to Campbell's Campus. Each bedroom comes complete with its own attached full bathroom. It has an additional half bath downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Dunn, NC

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Dunn provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Dunn. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

