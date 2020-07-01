All apartments in Dunn
Find more places like 707 East Divine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunn, NC
/
707 East Divine Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

707 East Divine Street

707 East Divine Street · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunn
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

707 East Divine Street, Dunn, NC 28334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to 707 East Divine Street located in historical Dunn, NC! This beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a great family spaces including screened front and back porches, great back yard space! All new flooring throughout the entire home, matching kitchen appliances and great, clean neutral paint throughout. Minutes from I-95, shopping, restaurants, museums and more you'll never run out of things to do on the weekends! Schedule your self guided tour today before this home is gone!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 East Divine Street have any available units?
707 East Divine Street has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 707 East Divine Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 East Divine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 East Divine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 East Divine Street is pet friendly.
Does 707 East Divine Street offer parking?
No, 707 East Divine Street does not offer parking.
Does 707 East Divine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 East Divine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 East Divine Street have a pool?
No, 707 East Divine Street does not have a pool.
Does 707 East Divine Street have accessible units?
No, 707 East Divine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 707 East Divine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 East Divine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 East Divine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 East Divine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 707 East Divine Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dunn 3 Bedrooms
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NC
Wilson, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCLumberton, NCSanford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity