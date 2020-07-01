Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Welcome home to 707 East Divine Street located in historical Dunn, NC! This beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a great family spaces including screened front and back porches, great back yard space! All new flooring throughout the entire home, matching kitchen appliances and great, clean neutral paint throughout. Minutes from I-95, shopping, restaurants, museums and more you'll never run out of things to do on the weekends! Schedule your self guided tour today before this home is gone!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**