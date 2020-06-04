286 Latham Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Private country living. Located on a Private farm in Harnett Co. Travel time to Fayetteville/Ft.Bragg 35 to 45 min, Raleigh/RTP area 50 min., I-40 15 min, i-95 10 min. Relax sit on front porch enjoy watching deer, geese flying over, COUNTRY LIVING AT IT'S BEST. Great walking areas. Hay fields and woods surround this property. Home features hard wood floors. No lawn cuts for tenants. One year tenant insurance required, SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. Shopping drive time 10 minutes. All showings by appt., ONLY.