286 Latham Road

286 Latham Ln · (910) 892-5690
Location

286 Latham Ln, Dunn, NC 28334

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$765

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Private country living. Located on a Private farm in Harnett Co. Travel time to Fayetteville/Ft.Bragg 35 to 45 min, Raleigh/RTP area 50 min., I-40 15 min, i-95 10 min. Relax sit on front porch enjoy watching deer, geese flying over, COUNTRY LIVING AT IT'S BEST. Great walking areas. Hay fields and woods surround this property. Home features hard wood floors. No lawn cuts for tenants. One year tenant insurance required, SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED. Shopping drive time 10 minutes. All showings by appt., ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Latham Road have any available units?
286 Latham Road has a unit available for $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 286 Latham Road have?
Some of 286 Latham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Latham Road currently offering any rent specials?
286 Latham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Latham Road pet-friendly?
No, 286 Latham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunn.
Does 286 Latham Road offer parking?
No, 286 Latham Road does not offer parking.
Does 286 Latham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Latham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Latham Road have a pool?
Yes, 286 Latham Road has a pool.
Does 286 Latham Road have accessible units?
No, 286 Latham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Latham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Latham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Latham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Latham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
