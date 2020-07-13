/
apartments with pool
33 Apartments for rent in Denver, NC with pool
Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop, Denver, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1206 sqft
Riverwalk is located at 6857 Riverwalk Loop Denver, NC and is managed by Summit Management Services, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
7545 Red Robin Trail
7545 Red Robin Trl, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1600 sqft
Desirable Spacious Country Home with Lots of Charm Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
7483 Bluff Point Ln
7483 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1300 sqft
Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Super 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse for rent in the awesome community of The Bluffs at Waterside Crossing in Denver. Fresh paint and new light fixtures/ceiling fans being done now.
150 Landings Drive
150 Landings Dr, Iredell County, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call community directly at (704) 997-2590, mention MLS as lead source to receive special if any. A pristine waterfront view of Lake Norman welcomes you to our luxury apartments at LangTree Lake Norman Apartments.
7175 Hanging Rock Ct
7175 Hanging Rock Court, Lincoln County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
Trilogy Lake Norman Life Style - Property Id: 105014 This home was the Play and Stay that folks stayed to discover the Trilogy lifestyle, It is fully furnished with high-end furniture and appliances.
7835 Katherine Drive
7835 Katherine Drive, Westport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1263 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop, Mooresville, NC
1 Bedroom
$933
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1236 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private patios. Enjoy salt water pool, walking trail, fitness center and bark park. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment, I-77.
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1143 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to I-77, NC Route 73 and I-485. Community offers residents access to parking, pool, tennis court and putting green. Residents live in units with granite counters, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher.
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$934
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW & IMPROVED CLUBHOUSE AND AMENITIES: Redesigned 24/7 Clubhouse featuring NEW Cardio/Strength Fitness Center with LifeFitness Interactive Cardio Equipment: virtual trainer, smartphone connectivity, and more; NEW Media/Wi-Fi Lounge & Business
19836 Deer Valley Court
19836 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
19836 Deer Valley Court Available 07/19/20 2BD/2BATH Condo One Level in Cornelius Community with Amenities - Great Condition. First floor condo in Alexander Chase. Living area adjoins formal dining area. Kitchen includes all appliances.
The Peninsula
17819 Peninsula Club D
17819 Peninsula Club Drive North, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3 sqft
You found one of the ONLY LAKE NORMAN WATERFRONT homes for rent in the desirable Peninsula neighborhood.
862 Southwest Drive
862 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1186 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom waterfront condo in Davidson. Wet bar in Great Room. Sunset view of Lake Norman. Community has tennis courts, pool and fitness trail. Close to restaurants, shopping and interstate.
16211 Lakeside Loop Lane
16211 Lakeside Loop Ln, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1582 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE Resort Style Lake Access Living, open concept floor plan, plantation shutters, beautiful wood floors, tons of natural light, kitchen includes quartz counter tops, center island, tile back splash, under cabinet lighting & SS
153 Ashford Hollow Ln
153 Ashford Hollow Lane, Iredell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1980 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath homs is located in the Bridgeport community at Exit 31 in Mooresville. The community features a pool, playground, boat ramp, tennis courts & dry dock storage yard.
138 E Morehouse Avenue
138 East Morehouse Avenue, Mooresville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
1.5 story home in the popular Water Oak community in Mooresville For Rent! Main level has Living Room that is open to the Dining area, Kitchen with eating bar, Laundry Closet and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bathroom.
19876 Deer Valley Dr
19876 Deer Valley Drive, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1181 sqft
Immaculate, 3rd-floor unit in Alexander Chase!Minutes to all the Lake Norman area has to offer! Walk to Birkdale Village! The great room features a corner fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Upgraded lighting accents the adjoining dining area.
The Peninsula
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3948 sqft
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent! Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius.
723 Southwest Drive
723 Southwest Drive, Davidson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
940 sqft
Live at Lake Norman in this upgraded waterfront condo in Davidson Landing! Incredible amenities await you, in this beautiful lakeside community.
