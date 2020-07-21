322 Flat Rock Dr

Amenities

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Available September 1. This home in the area's premiere 55 OR OLDER community offers you an open & light-filled split-BR layout with central living space. Lots of sunny windows in the airy living, dining and kitchen. Wood floors thru-out. KT has granite, stainless appls, gas range & huge island bkfst bar. MBR has Lg bath w/granite vanity, big walk-in closet and walk-in tiled shower. Roofed rear porch. Features include social events, pool and sports room, modern wine room, The Foundry Restaurant, lawn concerts, cooking classes, art studio/classes, indoor & outdoor pools, workout rooms, bocce ball & tennis, trails (walking, running, hiking & biking), and dog park. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Trilogy Lake Norman is an age-restricted community intended for occupancy by at least one person age 55 or over. Rental is fully furnished. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.