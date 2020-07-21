All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 322 Flat Rock Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, NC
/
322 Flat Rock Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

322 Flat Rock Dr

322 Flat Rock Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

322 Flat Rock Dr, Denver, NC 28037

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
wine room
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Available September 1. This home in the area's premiere 55 OR OLDER community offers you an open & light-filled split-BR layout with central living space. Lots of sunny windows in the airy living, dining and kitchen. Wood floors thru-out. KT has granite, stainless appls, gas range & huge island bkfst bar. MBR has Lg bath w/granite vanity, big walk-in closet and walk-in tiled shower. Roofed rear porch. Features include social events, pool and sports room, modern wine room, The Foundry Restaurant, lawn concerts, cooking classes, art studio/classes, indoor & outdoor pools, workout rooms, bocce ball & tennis, trails (walking, running, hiking & biking), and dog park. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Trilogy Lake Norman is an age-restricted community intended for occupancy by at least one person age 55 or over. Rental is fully furnished. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Flat Rock Dr have any available units?
322 Flat Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, NC.
What amenities does 322 Flat Rock Dr have?
Some of 322 Flat Rock Dr's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Flat Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
322 Flat Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Flat Rock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Flat Rock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 322 Flat Rock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 322 Flat Rock Dr offers parking.
Does 322 Flat Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Flat Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Flat Rock Dr have a pool?
Yes, 322 Flat Rock Dr has a pool.
Does 322 Flat Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 322 Flat Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Flat Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Flat Rock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Flat Rock Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Flat Rock Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverwalk
6857 Riverwalk Loop
Denver, NC 28037

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDenver Apartments with Balconies
Denver Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NC
Lenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College