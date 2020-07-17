806 Park Road

Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Come home to this cute two bedroom home in Dallas. The sunny eat-kitchen is spacious with room for two cooks! Two large bedrooms each have walk-in closets and share a full bath. Enjoy the large level backyard that is the perfect spot for outdoor fun for everyone! Hurry our homes are flying off the shelf so come by today. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



High school: North Gaston High School



Middle school: W.c. Friday Middle School



Elementary school: Carr Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.