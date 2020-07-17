All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 806 Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, NC
/
806 Park Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:50 PM

806 Park Road

806 Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

806 Park Road, Dallas, NC 28034

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come home to this cute two bedroom home in Dallas. The sunny eat-kitchen is spacious with room for two cooks! Two large bedrooms each have walk-in closets and share a full bath. Enjoy the large level backyard that is the perfect spot for outdoor fun for everyone! Hurry our homes are flying off the shelf so come by today. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

High school: North Gaston High School

Middle school: W.c. Friday Middle School

Elementary school: Carr Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Park Road have any available units?
806 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, NC.
Is 806 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
806 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 806 Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 806 Park Road offer parking?
No, 806 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 806 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 806 Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Park Road have a pool?
No, 806 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 806 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 806 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCCherryville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCWestport, NC
Shelby, NCTega Cay, SCNewton, NCPineville, NCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCWaxhaw, NCLenoir, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College