Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4405 Titleist Drive

4405 Titlest Place · (910) 433-2724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4405 Titlest Place, Cumberland County, NC 28312

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4405 Titleist Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,770

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
4405 Titleist Drive Available 08/10/20 Gorgeous 4 BR/3.5BA in golfing community! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom brick home in a golf community with eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful cabinetry! Formal dining room, great room with fireplace and built-ins. Home features large bedrooms and the master suite is downstairs with walk in closets! Master bathroom features jetted tub, separate shower, and double vanity! The fourth bedroom is a finished bonus with closet that is oversized and can be used as a flex/theatre/multi-purpose space!

Market rent price includes mandatory $20 / month HVAC filter delivery program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4114483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Titleist Drive have any available units?
4405 Titleist Drive has a unit available for $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4405 Titleist Drive have?
Some of 4405 Titleist Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Titleist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Titleist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Titleist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Titleist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland County.
Does 4405 Titleist Drive offer parking?
No, 4405 Titleist Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4405 Titleist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Titleist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Titleist Drive have a pool?
No, 4405 Titleist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Titleist Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Titleist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Titleist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Titleist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 Titleist Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4405 Titleist Drive has units with air conditioning.
