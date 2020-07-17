Amenities

4405 Titleist Drive Available 08/10/20 Gorgeous 4 BR/3.5BA in golfing community! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom brick home in a golf community with eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and beautiful cabinetry! Formal dining room, great room with fireplace and built-ins. Home features large bedrooms and the master suite is downstairs with walk in closets! Master bathroom features jetted tub, separate shower, and double vanity! The fourth bedroom is a finished bonus with closet that is oversized and can be used as a flex/theatre/multi-purpose space!



Market rent price includes mandatory $20 / month HVAC filter delivery program.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4114483)