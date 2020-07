Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three year old mobile home in small, peaceful park. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen and separate laundry area. Nice yard to enjoy. Location convenient to 74, close to Gastonia and Shelby, and only 30 minutes to Charlotte! Home is for sale with seller financing provided at only $625 per month. Home owners insurance is required. Down payment is $3000-half the amount can be broken up over 12 months upon approval. Pets not allowed until home purchase is completed.