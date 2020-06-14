Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

16 Apartments for rent in China Grove, NC with hardwood floors

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 5 miles of China Grove

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1009 North Cannon Boulevard - 1
1009 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1020 sqft
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Kannapolis. Close to shopping and dining. Parking in back on Ingram Ave.
Results within 10 miles of China Grove
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1006 Richard Ave
1006 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1006 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 Brand New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805507)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1004 Richard Ave
1004 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1004 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 1004 Richard Ave - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805504)

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
66 Douglas Ave
66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
923 sqft
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
501 S Little Texas Road
501 South Little Texas Road, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1062 sqft
Apply with landlord at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1041894. Recently remodeled with laminate wood floors, subway tiles, granite countertops, stainless steel fridge, new outdoor 10 x 12 shed. More photos and virtual tour coming soon.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
502 West Cemetery Street
502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1752 sqft
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride. NO SECTION 8.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2550 No Mans Avenue
2550 No Mans Ave, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$1,495
1224 sqft
Completely rehabbed - all new plumbing, electrical & lighting. Refinished hardwood floors. Perfect space for an attorney or insurance agent. Last tenant was an Attorney and was there for 30 years.

1 of 56

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2643 Wind Song Ct
2643 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Great 2 Story Single-Family home it features 4 beds, 2 baths, a great layout, beautiful large yard, and a storage unit in the back yard. No pets. Self Show Property Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in China Grove, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for China Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

