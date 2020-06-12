/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in China Grove, NC
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 5 miles of China Grove
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
705 Gem St
705 Gem St, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
You won't believe this newly remodeled home with granite countertops, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, new fridge and stove and many, more updates. Come see today!
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1009 North Cannon Boulevard - 1
1009 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1020 sqft
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Kannapolis. Close to shopping and dining. Parking in back on Ingram Ave.
Results within 10 miles of China Grove
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1154 sqft
Salisbury Village at Castlewood offers plenty of amenities, including walk-in closets, ice makers, extra storage, refrigerators and ceiling fans. The community is pet-friendly and has a basketball court.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Hartsell School
22 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Locke Mill Plaza
1 Buffalo Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
1 Buffalo Ave NW Unit 76 Available 06/22/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo at Loke Mill Plaza - 2 bdr./1.5 ba. condo in locke mill. easy access. range, dishwasher and refrigerator. walking distance to downtown. (RLNE5853816)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123 Carriage House Drive
123 Carriage House Drive, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Carriage House Community - This property is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Carriage House community located on S. Main Street in Kannapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Douglas Ave
66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
923 sqft
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
582 Easy Street
582 Easy Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1080 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
726 Orphanage Road
726 Orphanage Road, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 726 Orphanage Road in Kannapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
619 Bringle Ferry Road
619 Bringle Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Be the first to see this Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex. Located in Salisbury. Close to I-85 and N.Long St . Available for a December 1, 2019 Move - In.
