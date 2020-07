805 Grove Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range refrigerator

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



When rental becomes available (confirm availability date above), it will be set up for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code. The code you receive from Rently is good for one-time only for entry.



The property has washer/dryer connections. We provide the following: Fridge, stove and dishwasher. Utilities are tenant responsibility. Security deposit is the same as one month’s rent.



All applications must be done online at our website www.jonesmgtrealty.com by going to available rentals, find the rental, and click “apply now”.



**ALL APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE SUBMITTED**

**PLEASE NOTE, WE WILL NEVER ASK FOR SECURITY DEPOSIT TO BE DEPOSITED AT ANY BANK PRIOR TO YOU ACCEPTING KEYS. WE MUST FIRST RECEIVE AN ONLINE APPLICATION THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AND VERIFY IT MEETS ALL OF THE BELOW CRITERIA**



1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property.

2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant. Credit reporting provided by Experian FICO

3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant - time on job 1 year minimum.

4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for outstanding judgments.

5. All applicants must meet the qualifications individually.

6. Co-signers are not permitted.



Pets: Pet must be under 35lbs (fully grown weight), no aggressive-breeds as defined by NC House Bill 956, uploaded document of recent pet vet record (showing current rabies info) required with application for the screening process + photo of pet. 1 pet maximum.

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee + $15.00 per month pet rent



If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.