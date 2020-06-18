All apartments in China Grove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

405 N Main St, Unit 1

405 N Main St · No Longer Available
Location

405 N Main St, China Grove, NC 28023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020

1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch. This home has 4 units (2 up and 2 down). Each unit has central heat and air (all electric), Hardwood floors in main rooms. New energy efficient vinyl windows with mini-blinds window coverings. Full bathroom with washer/dryer included. This particular unit is on first floor level. It has 2nd bedroom or office off kitchen, huge master bedroom (est. 16x20)and large den (est 14 x 14) . Unit also comes with outside storage for each unit large enough for most anything you need to keep dry not in house. Yard work included. Only 1 cat allowed, no dogs. Must be kitty trained. Minutes from I-85. 10-15 minutes to Salisbury. 10-15 minutes to Concord/Kannapolis. 35-45 minutes from Charlotte. All this with large green space in back of parking area for your further enjoyment.

Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.

Pets: Only 1 cat allowed with good references: No dogs allowed.
Directions: NC-152 becomes US-29 N/N Main St, left onto N Main St. Home is on the right.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2211730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

