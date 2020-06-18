Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020



1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch. This home has 4 units (2 up and 2 down). Each unit has central heat and air (all electric), Hardwood floors in main rooms. New energy efficient vinyl windows with mini-blinds window coverings. Full bathroom with washer/dryer included. This particular unit is on first floor level. It has 2nd bedroom or office off kitchen, huge master bedroom (est. 16x20)and large den (est 14 x 14) . Unit also comes with outside storage for each unit large enough for most anything you need to keep dry not in house. Yard work included. Only 1 cat allowed, no dogs. Must be kitty trained. Minutes from I-85. 10-15 minutes to Salisbury. 10-15 minutes to Concord/Kannapolis. 35-45 minutes from Charlotte. All this with large green space in back of parking area for your further enjoyment.



Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt. 1- Income per month must be 3 x rent. 2- Good rental history last 12 months. 3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check. 4- Credit score min 550.



Pets: Only 1 cat allowed with good references: No dogs allowed.

Directions: NC-152 becomes US-29 N/N Main St, left onto N Main St. Home is on the right.



