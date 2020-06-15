507 Fitzhugh Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, New range, New refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, laundry room, panty, ceiling fans, front porch, and vinyl plank flooring throughout apartment. Rent $995, Security Deposit $995, Application Fee $35 for each adult. No inside smoking and No Pets allowed. Monthly Income requirement $2985. (Range & Refrigerator is not in pictures but will be installed.)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828520)