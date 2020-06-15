All apartments in Cherryville
507 Fitzhugh Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

507 Fitzhugh Street

507 Fitzhugh Street · (704) 732-4762
Location

507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC 28021

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 507 Fitzhugh Street · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, New range, New refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, laundry room, panty, ceiling fans, front porch, and vinyl plank flooring throughout apartment. Rent $995, Security Deposit $995, Application Fee $35 for each adult. No inside smoking and No Pets allowed. Monthly Income requirement $2985. (Range & Refrigerator is not in pictures but will be installed.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Fitzhugh Street have any available units?
507 Fitzhugh Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 507 Fitzhugh Street have?
Some of 507 Fitzhugh Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Fitzhugh Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 Fitzhugh Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Fitzhugh Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 Fitzhugh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherryville.
Does 507 Fitzhugh Street offer parking?
No, 507 Fitzhugh Street does not offer parking.
Does 507 Fitzhugh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Fitzhugh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Fitzhugh Street have a pool?
No, 507 Fitzhugh Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 Fitzhugh Street have accessible units?
No, 507 Fitzhugh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Fitzhugh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Fitzhugh Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Fitzhugh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Fitzhugh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
