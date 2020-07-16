All apartments in Cabarrus County
1632 Poplar Shadow Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:50 PM

1632 Poplar Shadow Drive

1632 Poplar Shadow Drive · (704) 654-3317
Location

1632 Poplar Shadow Drive, Cabarrus County, NC 28078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2341 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive have any available units?
1632 Poplar Shadow Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Poplar Shadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive offer parking?
No, 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Poplar Shadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
