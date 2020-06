Amenities

Available Now! Great townhome with engineered hardwoods throughout downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom downstairs with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and nice bathroom. Two decent size bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered patio in the back with extra storage closet. Two assigned parking spaces. Conveniently located near highway and shopping. Welcome Home!