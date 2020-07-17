Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

7210-E Olmstead Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~~ Ingle Park Gardens ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~

**** Minimum credit score 650 required ****



Pretty condominium in Ingle Park Gardens (off Springwood Ch. Rd). Built in 2006 with approximately 1536 sq ft of heated living space, outside storage room and back patio. Townhome has just been freshly painted, new laminate & vinyl flooring installed, new fixtures, plantation blinds through-out & many other updates! (condo backs up to lovely wooded natural area) Very convenient to I/85/40!!



**All exterior maintenance is included

---- w/exception of individualized plantings**



~~~~ First Level ~~~~

Great room: 24.1’ x 15.7’ w/ceiling fan & front bay window

Kitchen/dining: 19.3’ x 13’ w/island bar

--- w/stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave

Pantry: 4.2' x 3.9' ----- Half bath w/pedestal sink



~~~~ Second Level ~~~~

Master bedroom: 12.5’ x 10.9’ w/ceiling fan

------ w/walk-in closet (8.3'x6') w/shelves

--- Master bath: dual vanities, garden tub/shower combo

Bedroom 2: 10.6’ x 10’ w/ceiling fan

Bedroom 3: 9.3’ x 9’ ------ Laundry: 5.9' x 3'



Natural Gas heat/central air --- Burlington City water/sewer



Gibsonville Elem. --- E. Guilford Middle --- E. Guilford High



Directions: From I/85/40, take University Drive to Hwy 70 (Church Street), left on 70, then left on Springwood at stoplight. Ingle Park Condos will be on the right. 2nd building - on right.



A “No Smoking Inside” rental

“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”

www.larsonproperties.info



(RLNE4353482)