Amenities
7210-E Olmstead Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~~ Ingle Park Gardens ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~
**** Minimum credit score 650 required ****
Pretty condominium in Ingle Park Gardens (off Springwood Ch. Rd). Built in 2006 with approximately 1536 sq ft of heated living space, outside storage room and back patio. Townhome has just been freshly painted, new laminate & vinyl flooring installed, new fixtures, plantation blinds through-out & many other updates! (condo backs up to lovely wooded natural area) Very convenient to I/85/40!!
**All exterior maintenance is included
---- w/exception of individualized plantings**
~~~~ First Level ~~~~
Great room: 24.1’ x 15.7’ w/ceiling fan & front bay window
Kitchen/dining: 19.3’ x 13’ w/island bar
--- w/stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
Pantry: 4.2' x 3.9' ----- Half bath w/pedestal sink
~~~~ Second Level ~~~~
Master bedroom: 12.5’ x 10.9’ w/ceiling fan
------ w/walk-in closet (8.3'x6') w/shelves
--- Master bath: dual vanities, garden tub/shower combo
Bedroom 2: 10.6’ x 10’ w/ceiling fan
Bedroom 3: 9.3’ x 9’ ------ Laundry: 5.9' x 3'
Natural Gas heat/central air --- Burlington City water/sewer
Gibsonville Elem. --- E. Guilford Middle --- E. Guilford High
Directions: From I/85/40, take University Drive to Hwy 70 (Church Street), left on 70, then left on Springwood at stoplight. Ingle Park Condos will be on the right. 2nd building - on right.
A “No Smoking Inside” rental
“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”
