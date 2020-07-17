All apartments in Burlington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

7210-E Olmstead Drive

7210 Olmstead Dr · (336) 212-4040
Location

7210 Olmstead Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7210-E Olmstead Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,225

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
7210-E Olmstead Drive Available 08/01/20 ~~~ Ingle Park Gardens ~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~
**** Minimum credit score 650 required ****

Pretty condominium in Ingle Park Gardens (off Springwood Ch. Rd). Built in 2006 with approximately 1536 sq ft of heated living space, outside storage room and back patio. Townhome has just been freshly painted, new laminate & vinyl flooring installed, new fixtures, plantation blinds through-out & many other updates! (condo backs up to lovely wooded natural area) Very convenient to I/85/40!!

**All exterior maintenance is included
---- w/exception of individualized plantings**

~~~~ First Level ~~~~
Great room: 24.1’ x 15.7’ w/ceiling fan & front bay window
Kitchen/dining: 19.3’ x 13’ w/island bar
--- w/stainless steel range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave
Pantry: 4.2' x 3.9' ----- Half bath w/pedestal sink

~~~~ Second Level ~~~~
Master bedroom: 12.5’ x 10.9’ w/ceiling fan
------ w/walk-in closet (8.3'x6') w/shelves
--- Master bath: dual vanities, garden tub/shower combo
Bedroom 2: 10.6’ x 10’ w/ceiling fan
Bedroom 3: 9.3’ x 9’ ------ Laundry: 5.9' x 3'

Natural Gas heat/central air --- Burlington City water/sewer

Gibsonville Elem. --- E. Guilford Middle --- E. Guilford High

Directions: From I/85/40, take University Drive to Hwy 70 (Church Street), left on 70, then left on Springwood at stoplight. Ingle Park Condos will be on the right. 2nd building - on right.

A “No Smoking Inside” rental
“Where responsible pet owners are always welcomed!”
www.larsonproperties.info

(RLNE4353482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

