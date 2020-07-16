1773 Old Haywood Rd 2

Amenities
1773 Old Haywood Rd - Property Id: 248188
Located in New Community - "Asheville West"
Just outside Asheville nestled on a hilltop of 20 acres
2 Story, 1217 sq ft spacious Arts and Crafts Cottage:
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Wood Beams
- Hardwood Floors
- Concrete Floors
- 2 Full Baths
- Gas Range
- Upper Level Balcony and Lower Level Back Porches
- Walk Out Basement
- Extra Storage Space Provided
- Community Washer and Dryer Area
- Pets allowed with consideration
-$300 pet fee, plus $25 per month
Location, Location, Location... Minutes to downtown Asheville, West Asheville, River Arts District, Mission Hospital, schools, shopping, breweries and more.
NEAR BY
New Ingles: .9 miles
I-40: .8 miles
I-26: 3 miles
I-240: 3 miles
Haywood Road: 2.4 miles
Pack Square: 4.9 miles
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248188
