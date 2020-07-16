All apartments in Buncombe County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:38 AM

1773 Old Haywood Rd 2

1773 Old Haywood Road · (828) 238-0164
Location

1773 Old Haywood Road, Buncombe County, NC 28806

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
1773 Old Haywood Rd - Property Id: 248188

Located in New Community - "Asheville West"

Just outside Asheville nestled on a hilltop of 20 acres

2 Story, 1217 sq ft spacious Arts and Crafts Cottage:

- Vaulted Ceilings
- Wood Beams
- Hardwood Floors
- Concrete Floors
- 2 Full Baths
- Gas Range
- Upper Level Balcony and Lower Level Back Porches
- Walk Out Basement
- Extra Storage Space Provided
- Community Washer and Dryer Area
- Pets allowed with consideration
-$300 pet fee, plus $25 per month

Location, Location, Location... Minutes to downtown Asheville, West Asheville, River Arts District, Mission Hospital, schools, shopping, breweries and more.

NEAR BY
New Ingles: .9 miles
I-40: .8 miles
I-26: 3 miles
I-240: 3 miles
Haywood Road: 2.4 miles
Pack Square: 4.9 miles
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248188
Property Id 248188

(RLNE5656409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

