1773 Old Haywood Rd 2

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

1773 Old Haywood Rd - Property Id: 248188



Located in New Community - "Asheville West"



Just outside Asheville nestled on a hilltop of 20 acres



2 Story, 1217 sq ft spacious Arts and Crafts Cottage:



- Vaulted Ceilings

- Wood Beams

- Hardwood Floors

- Concrete Floors

- 2 Full Baths

- Gas Range

- Upper Level Balcony and Lower Level Back Porches

- Walk Out Basement

- Extra Storage Space Provided

- Community Washer and Dryer Area

- Pets allowed with consideration

-$300 pet fee, plus $25 per month



Location, Location, Location... Minutes to downtown Asheville, West Asheville, River Arts District, Mission Hospital, schools, shopping, breweries and more.



NEAR BY

New Ingles: .9 miles

I-40: .8 miles

I-26: 3 miles

I-240: 3 miles

Haywood Road: 2.4 miles

Pack Square: 4.9 miles

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248188

